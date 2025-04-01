Watch Zach Top turn 'I Never Lie' into a sing-along at the Ryman

You can check out a new live version of Zach Top's current top-10 hit, "I Never Lie," shot on the stage of the Mother Church of Country Music.

The new performance video was recorded during his sold-out two-night headlining stint at the Ryman in Nashville earlier this year.

The newcomer's hot streak continues as he's up for both new male artist of the year and album of the year at the 60th ACM Awards in Texas in May.

Zach continues his Cold Beer & Country Music Tour — named for his album — Wednesday, April 2, in Oxford, Mississippi.

