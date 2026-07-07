Watch trailer for 50 Cent's Starz show 'Fightland'

The trailer for the upcoming Starz series Fightland has just been unveiled.

It opens with Duke Kilroy, played by Howard Charles, securing a victory as a heavyweight boxing champion, before shifting to Kingsley Marshall, played by Nicholas Pinnock, promoting his company Marshall Promotions.

"Marshall promotions is a major force in the boxing game," he says, prompting a reporter to ask, "What do you say to allegations that Marshall Promotions is a front to launder drug money?"

In Fightland, Duke is out for revenge after going to prison following his brother's death, which he believes Kingsley was responsible for. Upon his release, Duke says, "Eight years ago, I had everything I wanted and in one minute, Kingsley took everything from me. Now I'm gonna take everything away from him."

As the story goes on, Kingsley eventually disappears. He leaves his children to take over the family business, which takes a few financial losses, partially due to Duke. "Duke begins a high-risk game to infiltrate Kingsley's empire and destroy it from within," according to the synopsis. "And when Kingsley returns, Duke will take his revenge."

Fightland, executive produced by 50 Cent, premieres July 31 on Starz.

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