Warren Zeiders maps out world tour for 2026

Warren Zeiders will tour the globe for the first time in 2026.

The "Pretty Little Poison" hitmaker will launch his Warren Zeiders World Tour 2026 March 26 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, before heading to Australia in May and Europe in October.

Chayce Beckham, Kolby Cooper and Lakeview will join him on the U.S. dates. Tickets go on sale Friday.

The Pennsylvania native is currently working the last few dates on his Relapse, Lies & Betrayal Tour. He'll wrap

Nov. 22 with a hometown show at Hershey's Giant Center.

