VIDEO: Rocket explodes shortly after take off in Japan

A small Japanese rocket explodes shortly after taking off, leaving sparks, flames and debris around the launch pad.

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Kushimoto, Japan — A small Japanese rocket explodes shortly after taking off, leaving sparks, flames and debris around the launch pad.

The rocket, Kairos, made by Japan’s Space One program, was trying to become the first Japanese company to put a satellite in orbit.

No word yet on the cause of the explosion.


