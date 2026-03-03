Tyler Perry firefighter drama starring Tyler Lepley, Da'Vinci and more coming to Netflix

Cast of 'Tyler Perry's Where There's Smoke' begins production in Atlanta (Courtesy of Netflix)

Step aside Chicago Fire and 9-1-1, there's a new firefighter drama series on the way. Netflix has announced Tyler Perry's Where There's Smoke, his latest project as part of his going partnership with the streamer.

Where There's Smoke will follow the personal and professional lives of a group of firefighters in 16 hourlong episodes, all of which Perry wrote, directed and produced. Helping to bring the story to life are stars Tyler Lepley, Da'Vinci, Mike Merrill, Eltony Williams, Brittany S. Hall, Brock O'Hurn and Karen Obilom, who have all worked on previous Tyler Perry projects, as well as real-life fire captain Joe Hunter, Mariah Goodie, Jordan Rodriguez and Judi Moon.

Angi Bones and Tony Strickland of Tyler Perry Studios also lend their hand, serving as producers for Where There's Smoke, which has officially kicked off production in Atlanta.

In the meantime, part 2 of the second season of Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black is set to make its premiere on March 19.

