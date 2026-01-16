'Two Broken Hearts' Morgan Evans + Laci Kaye Booth step out with new duet

If you've wondered what's going on in Morgan Evans' love life since his split with Kelsea Ballerini, he seems to be giving you a glimpse with his new duet, "Two Broken Hearts."

Morgan sings it with his significant other, Laci Kaye Booth. He and Kelsea split near the end of 2022, with him making his red carpet debut with Laci in November 2025 at the CMA Awards.

"Two broken hearts find their way to each other/ Feeling their way through the dark," they sing on the new tune. "Two broken hearts healing under the covers/ To keep them from falling apart."

It's the second taste of Morgan's sophomore album, Steel Town, which comes out March 20.

“This song still hits me like the day I wrote it,” he says of "Two Broken Hearts." "It wasn’t written as a duet, but Lace’s voice took it somewhere I couldn’t have imagined on my own.”

It's the follow-up to the album's lead single, "Beer Back Home."

So far, Morgan's biggest musical success in the States came in 2018 when his debut U.S. single, "Kiss Somebody," topped the chart.

