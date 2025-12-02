Tucker Wetmore, Russell Dickerson, Jordan Davis to ring in 2026 on NYRE﻿ 2026

There are always a lot of musical performances on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, but this year's edition of the ABC special is especially stacked.

The live special starts at 8 p.m. ET and will feature countdowns from New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, Puerto Rico and beyond. All in all, more than 85 songs will be performed before the show wraps up at 4 a.m. ET.

Country performers include Jordan Davis, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Tucker Wetmore and Russell Dickerson.

The lineup also includes Mariah Carey, Goo Goo Dolls, Jessie Murph, BigXthaPlug, 4 Non Blondes and Chappell Roan, with the Times Square performances yet to be announced.

