Tucker Wetmore promises 'a party every night' on Brunette World Tour

Tucker Wetmore's 'The Brunette World Tour' (Courtesy OH Creative/Tucker Wetmore)

Tucker Wetmore's booked The Brunette World Tour for 2026.

The 22-date run will kick off Feb. 12 in Boston and wrap April 28 in London.

“I've been lucky to play these songs for fans all over the country in the past year and a half, but getting to headline my own tour — and take it to fans in the UK and Europe for the first time — is something I've dreamed about for a long time,” Tucker says. “I'm bringing some of my favorite people out on the road with me and you can bet we're going to make it a party every night.”

Dasha, Carter Faith and Jacob Hackworth will join him on the shows. Presales start Wednesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

The "3,2,1" hitmaker is in the running for the new artist of the year trophy at November's CMA Awards.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.