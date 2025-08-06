Tucker Wetmore, K. Michelle and more join 18th ACM Honors lineup

The 18th ACM Honors take place Aug. 20 at The Pinnacle at Nashville Yards. (Academy of Country Music)

Tucker Wetmore, newcomer Carter Faith, songwriter Ashley Gorley and R&B star K. Michelle are the new additions to the performance lineup at the upcoming 18th ACM Honors.

Russell Dickerson and Carly Pearce will host the Aug. 20 show at The Pinnacle at Nashville Yards and sing as well. Luke Bryan, Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild, Amy Grant and Ashley McBryde are also among the previously announced performers.

Eric Church, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Randy Travis and Lainey Wilson will all be honored at the show, which is an extension of the Academy of Country Music Awards, which were held in May in Texas.

