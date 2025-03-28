Trisha Yearwood brings Nashville together to raise $700K for Susan G. Komen

Superstars like Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson showed up Wednesday night in Music City to help Trisha Yearwood raise hundreds of thousands of dollars in the fight against breast cancer.

"Nashville! We can do big things when we come together. Thank you for a wonderful night of education, celebration, and love!" Trisha shared on her socials.

Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth, Amy Grant, Terri Clark, Lauren Alaina, Sheryl Crow and Anita Cochran also shared the stage at the legendary Ryman Auditorium during the concert billed as Band As One Nashville Concert for the Cure.

"Thank you for immediately saying yes," Trisha continued, addressing the artists who helped her. "What a lineup!! With all of your support #BandAsOne raised over $700,000 for @susangkomen. What a beautiful night @TheRyman for good! xo"

The work of Susan G. Komen is a very personal cause for Trisha, having lost her mother Gwen to breast cancer in 2011.

