Winter Olympics: Snoop Dogg arrives in Milan

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

He’s got the swagger, and now Snoop Dogg is once again putting his stamp on the Winter Olympics.

The rapper-turned-sports reporter hit the streets of Milan to carry the Olympic torch as it inches closer to the opening ceremony.

Snoop Dogg wasn’t just carrying a torch for the Olympics.

He visited the Milano Ice Skating Arena to watch “Quad God” Illia Malinin. Snoop Dogg gave Malinin a “perfect 10,” telling Olympics.com “if I had five more hands I’d be holding them up, too.”

The pair then sat down in the “Kiss and Cry” area for a post-skate talk.

Snoop Dogg also got a bird’s-eye view of the rink as he rode around on the Zamboni as it resurfaced the ice.

