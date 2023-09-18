US military asks public for help in finding missing F-35 fighter jet after ‘mishap’

F-35B missing in South Carolina FILE PHOTO: A Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II files during the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire on July, 15, 2023. ( Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

US military officials are asking the public for help to find a fighter jet after losing track of it somewhere over South Carolina when the pilot ejected.

According to officials at Joint Base Charleston, the F-35B Lightning II jet “suffered a mishap” over North Charleston, South Carolina, Sunday afternoon. They did not elaborate on the problem the pilot encountered, but said the pilot ejected safely and is in stable condition at a hospital.

The search for his missing aircraft is focused on two lakes north of North Charleston, according to The Associated Press.

Joint Base Charleston tweeted an appeal for help on X, saying, “Emergency response teams are still trying to locate the F-35,” it said.

“The public is asked to co-operate with military and civilian authorities as the effort continues,” the tweet said.

The tweet included a number to call if you have any information.

We’re working with @MCASBeaufortSC to locate an F-35 that was involved in a mishap this afternoon. The pilot ejected safely. If you have any information that may help our recovery teams locate the F-35, please call the Base Defense Operations Center at 843-963-3600. — Joint Base Charleston (@TeamCharleston) September 17, 2023

Local congresswoman Nancy Mace said on X: “How in the hell do you lose an F-35? How is there not a tracking device and we’re asking the public to what, find a jet and turn it in?”