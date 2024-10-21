JUST ANNOUNCED: The lineup for K92.3′s Third Annual Jingle Jam is here!

2024 Jingle Jam Lineup

K92.3′s Third Annual Jingle Jam presented by Attorney Dan Newlin returns to the Apopka Amphitheater on Sunday, December 8th, 2024. Don’t miss a night of live music with your favorite K92.3 artists - Russell Dickerson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Warren Zeiders, Bryan Martin, Dylan Marlowe, Matt Stell, Drew Baldridge, Meghan Patrick. Plus, we’re kicking off the party early this year at 2pm with food trucks, refreshments and ice cold beer for the most fun Sunday Funday in Central Florida!

CLICK HERE to grab your tickets now.

Third Annual Jingle Jam Lineup (K923)
