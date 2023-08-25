Trump indictment in Georgia: Shawn Still among final co-defendants to turn themselves in

Seven people turned themselves in to officials at the Fulton County jail in the hours leading to the noon Friday deadline in the case of the 2020 Georgia election interference case.

A grand jury indicted 19 people, including former President Donald Trump, for their alleged efforts to overturn the election results.

Among the final co-defendants to turn themselves in was Shawn Still, WSB reported.

Shawn Michah Tresher Still is a Republican senator who was one of the 16 Republican Electoral College electors who signed documents that said Trump had won the election. Their claim was false.

He also sued the state saying that there were issues with voting equipment in Coffee County. The lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed.

Still faces several charges: violation of the Georgia RICO Act, impersonating a public officer, two counts of forgery in the first degree, two counts of false statements and writings, and criminal attempt to commit filing false documents, WSB reported.

Trump turned himself in to Fulton County Jail officials on Thursday night.

Other co-defendants had turned themselves in throughout the week with the final person being Stephen Lee, who surrendered about an hour before the noon deadline.

