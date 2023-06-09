Trump aide indicted in Mar-a-Lago documents case

Indictment FILE PHOTO: Walt Nauta, aid to former President Donald Trump, follows Trump as they board his airplane, known as Trump Force One, en route to Iowa at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday, March 13, 2023, in West Palm Beach, FL. Nauta has also been indicted, along with Trump, in the federal investigation of the handling of government documents. (The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im)

An aide to former President Donald Trump has been indicted in the special counsel’s investigation into the handling of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago, according to multiple reports.

Citing unidentified sources, The Wall Street Journal and CNN reported that Walt Nauta, who worked at Trump’s estate in Florida after working in the White House, has been indicted. It was not immediately clear what charges he might face.

In a statement on his Truth Social platform, Trump accused the Justice Department of “trying to destroy his life, like the lives of so many others, hoping that he will say bad things about ‘Trump.’”

He did not elaborate.

On Thursday, Trump said he is scheduled to appear at a federal courthouse in Miami at 3 p.m., apparently in connection to an investigation into classified records found last year at Mar-a-Lago. Authorities have not commented on the charges, though Trump said they seemed to be related to “the Boxes Hoax.”

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, framing the investigation as a politically motivated witch hunt.

Authorities said they found more than 100 classified records at Mar-a-Lago last year after Trump claimed to have earlier turned over all classified records to authorities, as required by law. In November, Attorney General Merrick Garland named Jack Smith to act as special counsel overseeing the investigation and others involving Trump.

