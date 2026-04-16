Trader Joe’s $7.4M settlement: See if you’re eligible for payout

If you shopped at Trader Joe’s, you may be able to get a portion of a $7.4 million settlement as part of a class action lawsuit.

The company was accused of violating the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act (FACTA) at some stores, when the locations printed the first six and last four digits of customers’ credit or debit card transactions, USA Today reported.

By printing the digits, the plaintiffs claimed they became susceptible to identity theft.

Trader Joe’s settled but denied wrongdoing. The company said no customers reported identity theft connected to the allegations.

Of the $7.4 million settlement, some of the money will go to attorneys’ fees, expenses, and costs of administering the settlement, People magazine reported.

Once all fees are paid, the remaining funds will be distributed to those who submit successful claims. That amount is expected to be $102.45.

To qualify, you must have shopped at Trader Joe’s from March 5, 2019, to July 19, 2019, used their credit or debit card to pay and had a receipt with the first six and last four numbers of the card printed on it, USA Today explained.

If you received a postcard in the mail alerting you to the settlement, you are considered a member of the settlement class.

You can file a claim by going to either the class action website or calling 1-888-444-7415 by June 9.

If you decide you want to opt out of the settlement, you have to do so by June 9. That’s the same deadline to object to the settlement, according to the case’s website.

The court still has to accept the settlement, according to the website. A hearing is scheduled for August, USA Today reported.

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