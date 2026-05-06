Ted Turner: Cable news pioneer was outrageous, innovative

The media mogul blazed a path for cable news and sports with his no-holds-barred approach.

Ted Turner once described himself as a “very good thinker.”

“But I sometimes grab the wrong word,” he once said. “You know, I wing it.”

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The media mogul, who founded CNN, owned the Atlanta Braves and invented the Superstation cable concept that linked millions of fans to major league baseball and even professional wrestling, died on Tuesday at the age of 87.

Turner was never afraid to wade into controversy, take a chance on a business venture or speak his mind.

“If Alexander the Great could conquer the known world, why couldn’t I start CNN?” Turner once told Oprah Winfrey, according to NPR.

[ CNN, TBS founder Ted Turner dies at 87 ]

Turner changed the face of reporting and the news cycle by introducing CNN on June 1, 1980, the first 24-hour cable news network. Two years later he founded “CNN Headline News,” which packaged the day’s news into 30-minute cycles.

RIP Ted Turner, 87.

An incredible man who created CNN, won the World Series, and the America’s Cup, was a bison rancher, huge philanthropist, and extraordinarily bold buccaneer. Loved lunching with him, and interviewing him, when I worked at CNN. He was such a great character. pic.twitter.com/hpRWRxwVmc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 6, 2026

“To him it was just the most logical thing in the world and he couldn’t understand why nobody else was doing it,” former CNN chief news executive Eason Jordan told NPR. “So he was going to do it.”

Turner’s gamble paid off. CNN’s “you-are-there,” breaking news reporting came to the fore during the first Iraq war in 1991, Deadline reported.

The network placed correspondents on the ground in Baghdad, with Bernard Shaw memorably dangling a microphone out of his hotel window so viewers could hear U.S. bombers attacking the Iraqi capital.

In 1981, CNN kept viewers riveted with its coverage of the royal wedding between Prince Charles of the United Kingdom and Diana Spencer.

Nicknamed the “Mouth of the South” and “Captain Outrageous,” Turner once compared media mogul rival Rupert Murdoch to Adolf Hitler, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He also challenged his rival to a pay-per-view boxing match.

President Donald J. Trump on the passing of Ted Turner: pic.twitter.com/OwIwl58CRT — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 6, 2026

They eventually buried the hatchet.

“Rupert and I have long since made amends,” Turner told Variety in 2019. “Years ago (I was out of the media industry at that point), I invited him to lunch at Ted’s Montana Grill in New York, and we had a great time catching up.”

In 1970, Turner went into debt to buy a small, failing Atlanta television station, which he renamed WTCG, for Turner Communications Group, The New York Times reported. Another nickname for the acronym, according to The Hollywood Reporter, was “Watch This Channel Grow.”

Turner’s business advisers counseled him not to buy the station. He ignored them.

People throw around terms like genius, visionary, dreamer, legend and media icon ... Ted Turner was all of those. In 1996, i had lunch with Ted in the HBO building. He was there to address some kind of VP meeting and when he sat to have lunch he sat at an empty table; I was the… — Lou DiBella🥊 (@loudibella) May 6, 2026

“Turner didn’t listen,” Malcolm Gladwell wrote in The New Yorker in 2010. “He was Captain Courageous, the man with nerves of steel who went on to win the America’s Cup, take on the networks, marry a movie star, and become a billionaire. He dressed like a cowboy. He gave the impression of signing contracts without looking at them.

”He was a drinker, a yeller, a man of unstoppable urges and impulses, the embodiment of the entrepreneur as risk-taker. He bought the station, and so began one of the great broadcasting empires of the 20th century.”

Ted Turner was a legendary figure in so many ways. He forever changed the broadcasting industry and the news business as we know it. Interviewing him was an experience! Thinking of his family today, who shared him with the world. https://t.co/8h7LliYaNh — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) May 6, 2026

Turner bought the Atlanta Braves in January 1976 following a 67-94 season by the club, ESPN reported. He said during his news conference that “I don’t want to see any more headlines calling Atlanta ‘Loserville U.S.A.’ I want to see Winnersville U.S.A.’”

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Turner once managed the club for a day – on May 11, 1977 -- and the Braves won a World Series under his ownership in 1995.

Turner also dabbled in the NBA, buying a majority stake of the Atlanta Hawks in 1977, ESPN reported. At the time, he said he bought the franchise to keep it in Atlanta. The Hawks would reach the playoffs 15 times during his ownership; the team retired a jersey to honor him in 2004, the cable sports network reported.

Here is Zaslav's full memo to the company about the passing of Ted Turner:



Team,



As many of you know, we lost Ted Turner today. Ted was a visionary, a trailblazer, and a foundational force behind many of the brands that are central to Warner Bros. Discovery today.



Ted’s… — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 6, 2026

Turner was also an accomplished yachtsman. As skipper of the yacht Courageous, he defended the America’s Cup in 1977 by beating an Australian crew 4-0.

In 1986, Turner created the Goodwill Games, an international sports competition held every four years; the event ran until 2000.

In 1987, Turner’s TNT channel shared the first cable NFL game package with ESPN, The Athletic reported.

And the TBS show “Georgia Championship Wrestling” was a perfect lead-in for Braves games.

Turner’s building of World Championship Wrestling was the biggest competitor of Vince McMahon’s World Wrestling Federation (now WWE), The Athletic reported. WCW once featured pro basketball stars Karl Malone and Dennis Rodman competing in the wrestling ring a month after the two clashed in the NBA Finals between the Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls, according to the sports news website.

RIP Ted Turner



Without him buying JCP and turning it into WCW, we wouldn't have had any real challenge to the WWF, no Monday Night War and no nWo



"I've been involved in the wrestling business since we started televising it back in '73... and it's a real pleasure to be really in… pic.twitter.com/ssaYBgJVDh — On This Day in WWE (@OTD_in_WWE) May 6, 2026

Turner was Time magazine’s Man of the Year in 1991

When it came to news, Turner always insisted on professionalism.

“Ted always used to tell us, ‘It’s my name that’s attached to this,’ ” Brad Siegel, the cable veteran who worked for Turner Broadcasting from 1993 to 2003, told Variety in a 2019 interview. “Whatever we did, he wanted to make sure it was something he would be proud of because it was his name at the top.”

0 of 19 Ted Turner Through the Years 1990: Media magnate Ted Turner and actress Jane Fonda. Mandatory Credit: Tony Duffy/ALLSPORT (Tony Duffy/Getty Images) Ted Turner Through the Years 1994: Ted Turner (right) applauds at the opening ceremonies for the Goodwill Games in St. Petersburg, Russia. Mandatory Credit: Clive Brunskill /Allsport (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Ted Turner Through the Years 1994: The IOC president, Juan Antonio Samaranch, on the left, and Ted Turner (center), president of Turner Broadcasting Systems, listen attentively to Anatoli Sobchak on the right, the mayor of St. Petersburg, during their meeting at the civic opening ceremony before the official start of the 1994 Goodwill Games. Mandatory Credit: PHIL COLE/ALLSPORT (Phil Cole/Getty Images) Ted Turner Through the Years 1994: Atlanta Braves owner Ted Turner answers questions from reporters in the locker room after the Braves win over the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Championship Series against Cincinnati at Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Rick Stewart/Getty Images) Ted Turner Through the Years 1998: Atlanta Braves owner Ted Turner looks on during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Turner Field in Atlanta, Georgia. The Braves defeated the Brewers 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Ted Turner Through the Years 1998: Ted Turner speaks during the opening ceremonies of the 1998 Goodwill Games at Mitchell Field in Long Island, New York. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Ted Turner Through the Years 2002: Ted Turner, Vice Chairman of AOL Time Warner, receives an honorary degree from Morehouse College during the 2002 commencement ceremonies on May 19, 2002, in Atlanta. (Photo by Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images) (Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images) Ted Turner Through the Years 2003: Ted Turner does the tomahawk chop during Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves on September 30, 2003, at Turner Field in Atlanta, Georgia. The Cubs defeated the Braves 4-2. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire) Ted Turner Through the Years 2004: Media magnate Ted Turner attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 7, 2004, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) (Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Ted Turner Through the Years 2004: Media mogul Ted Turner speaks at the "Hollywood Radio and Television Society's Newsmakers Luncheon" at the Regent Beverly Wilshire on April 8, 2004, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images) (Mark Mainz/Getty Images) Ted Turner Through the Years 2005: Ted Turner (L) and Mikhail Gorbachev, former President of the Soviet Union, speak at a news conference to discuss the Alan Cranston Peace Award at the United Nations, April 20, 2005, in New York City. The award of the peace prize was given to Ted Turner. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Ted Turner Through the Years 2005: United Nations Foundation Chairman Ted Turner attends the 2005 Institutional Investor Summit on Climate Risk at United Nations headquarters, May 10, 2005, in New York City. The summit addressed climate risk, management and opportunity with regard to global warming. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama/Getty Images) Ted Turner Through the Years 2011: (L-R) Usher and Ted Turner attend Usher's New Look Foundation - World Leadership Conference & Awards 2011 - Day 3 at Cobb Energy Center on July 22, 2011, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Usher's New Look Foundation) (Moses Robinson) Ted Turner Through the Years 2014: Ted Turner attends the 2014 Global Leadership Dinner at Cipriani 42nd Street on October 22, 2014, in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images) Ted Turner Through the Years 2017: Ted Turner and Jane Fonda attend GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in Celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th Birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) Ted Turner Through the Years 2020: In this screengrab, Ted Turner speaks during the GCAPP EmPOWER Party & 25th Anniversary Virtual Event on November 12, 2020. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for GCAPP) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for GCAPP)

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