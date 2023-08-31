Taylor Swift announces Eras Tour concert film heading to theaters If you didn’t get a chance to see Taylor Swift live in concert as part of her Eras Tour, you can catch all the action in her concert film that is heading to theaters in October. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana)

If you didn’t get a chance to see Taylor Swift live in concert as part of her Eras Tour, you can catch all the action in her concert film that is heading to theaters in October.

>> Read more trending news

“Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour,” will be heading to movie theaters starting on Friday the 13th of October, according to Variety.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift said on her Instagram. “Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged.”

The film will be released in the United States, Canada and Mexico, according to The New York Times.

In a news release, AMC theaters in the U.S. is promising to have at least four showings per day from Thursday to Sunday after Oct. 13. Tickets will also be $19.89 plus tax ($19.89 is for Swift’s “1989″ album) and tickets for seniors and children are $13.13 plus tax (13 because that is Swift’s lucky number). More information can be found on AMC’s website.

Tickets are now on sale, the Times reported.

Swift is also expected to release “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” two weeks after the film comes out, the Times reported. Once November hits, Swift’s tour will pick up again in Argentina.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Photos: Taylor Swift through the years Here are some memorable photos of Taylor Swift through the years. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

©2023 Cox Media Group