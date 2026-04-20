‘Suite Life’ actor Dylan Sprouse tackles intruder at his home

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 03: Barbara Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse attend the Grand Dîner du Louvre at Musee du Louvre on March 03, 2026 in Paris, France. The actor confronted an alleged trespasser at his home, holding him until police arrived. (Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)

Actor Dylan Sprouse took down an alleged trespasser on his property, holding the person until police arrived.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it was called about a possible burglary at the home Sprouse shares with his wife in the Hollywood Hills, KABC reported.

TMZ said it was Sprouse’s wife, Barbara, who called officials at about 12:30 a.m. April 7.

Sprouse, according to witnesses, confronted the person and held him on the ground until police got to the home, TMZ reported.

Police told NBC News that Sprouse was armed at the time but did not pull his weapon on the man. He also did not ask police to prosecute the person, who was detained on an outstanding, but unrelated, warrant.

The alleged intruder did not enter the home, the Los Angeles Times reported, but did get on the property.

No one was hurt in the incident.

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