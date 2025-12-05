Strangers help 88-year-old veteran still working, donate more than $1.7M

FILE PHOTO: A social media influencer helped raise more than a million dollars for an 88-year-old veteran who still had to work.

An 88-year-old veteran who still had to work because of financial difficulties will be able to live more comfortably thanks to the kindness of strangers.

A social media influencer shared the story of Ed Bambas, who was working at a Michigan supermarket because he had to, WXYZ reported.

Bambas has been working for the past decade after the death of his wife from a long illness. His former employer, General Motors, also eliminated Bambas’ pension, WXYZ reported.

“Once my wife died, I didn’t have enough income to pay for [my home] or all the other bills I had accumulated because of my wife’s illness,” Bambas said.

He started working at a hardware store, then became a cashier at a grocery store.

Sam Weidenhofer said he learned of Bambas’ story from a comment via Facebook. Initially, Weidenhofer said he knew nothing about Bambas but shared his story on social media, NBC News reported.

In the video, Weidenhofer approached Bambas, introduced himself, and then asked the gentleman to share his story before he gave him a $400 tip.

Weidenhofer asked Bambas if he could share the story online, “you know, get people to help you retire.”

The video was posted on Tuesday and within days, had millions of views and millions of dollars donated.

The $1.7 million, and growing, will be used by Bambas to pay off his debts and retire again.

The GoFundMe reads, "Every dollar we raise will go directly to supporting him: helping with living expenses, medical care, and the small joys that make life meaningful."

Weidenhofer said in a follow up post that he is working to set up a bank account or trust in Bambas’ name to keep the money safe and so he has the money he needs.

“No 88-year-old in America should have to work because they need to, and that breaks my heart,” Weidenhofer told WXYZ.

“Ed fought for his country, he worked his whole life, and now it’s our turn to fight for him. If you’ve ever been moved by someone’s courage, if you believe our elders and veterans deserve dignity, please consider contributing. Even sharing this story can help us reach more people who want to make a difference,” Weidenhofer wrote on the fundraiser.

