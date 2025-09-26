‘Spaceballs 2′ brings Rick Moranis back to space spoof

Cast of "Spaceballs 2"
'Spaceballs 2' table read Clockwise from the top - Director Josh Greenbaum, Bill Pullman, Keke Palmer, Daphne Zuniga, George Wyner Jeb Brody (Producer), Taylor Stuewe (Associate Producer) Austin Lee (Associate Producer), Benji Samit (Writer), Dan Hernandez (Writer), Adam Merims (Line Producer/EP), Anthony Carrigan Lewis Pullman, Josh Gad, Rick Moranis. (Brook Rushton/Amazon)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

They’ve already gone to plaid. Production has begun on “Spaceballs 2″ 38 years after the original Mel Brooks space spoof was released.

Read more trending news

The cast, including Dark Helmet himself, Rick Moranis, gathered for a table read.

Moranis stepped back from acting after the death of his wife in 1991, focusing instead on raising his children, IGN reported. He said he didn’t officially retire, but was “picky” about projects. His last starring role on camera was in 1997’s “Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves.” He also did voice work in “Brother Bear” and other shows, according to IMDB. He also appeared in a Mint Mobile commercial alongside Ryan Reynolds.

The rest of the surviving members of the original cast, including Brooks (Yogurt/President Skroob), Daphne Zuniga (Princess Vespa), Bill Pullman (Lone Starr) and George Wyner (Colonel Sandurz) will return.

They will be joined by stars Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, Anthony Carrigan and Pullman’s actor son, Lewis Pullman.

Lewis Pullman’s character is Starburst while Palmer will play Destiny. It is not known who Gad and Carrigan will portray.

A photo mimicking the table read from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” was released by Amazon.

The plot still hasn’t been released, with Amazon saying it is being kept under "lock, key, and an industrial-strength Schwartz shield.” Gad, along with Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez, wrote the screenplay with Josh Greenbaum directing. Brooks, Gad and Greenbaum are among the producers alongside Imagine Entertainment’s Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, George Wyner said.

It is being described as “A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film.”

Three decades ago, a potential sequel was teased in the original film as “Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money.”

The new film will be released to theaters 40 years after its predecessor in 2027.

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!