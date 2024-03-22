Sonic to celebrate upcoming eclipse with Blackout Slush Float

Blackout Slush Float

Blackout slush float Sonic is offering a Blackout Slush Float to mark the upcoming eclipse. (Inspire Brands)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Sonic is helping celebrate next month’s eclipse with a limited-time drink.

>> Read more trending news

The drive-in fast food restaurant has developed the Blackout Slush Float to coincide with the North American Total Solar Eclipse on April 8.

Solar eclipse 2024: What time does it start; will I be able to see it; glasses; how to view it?

The drink will be available starting March 25 through May 5, or while supplies last.

It has “a sweet, cotton candy and dragon fruit” flavor in a black slush form, topped with vanilla soft serve and blue and purple sprinkles.

Each float purchase comes with eclipse viewing glasses and the company is inviting customers back on April 8 to watch the show.

‘Devil comet’ returns after 71 years; may be able to see it during the eclipse

Company officials suggest asking a Sonic employee for the safest area to watch the eclipse.

To find a Sonic location near you, visit the restaurant’s website. You can also check out the best eclipse viewing areas on NASA’s website.

Latest space headlines

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!