SkinnyPop white cheddar popcorn pulled from shelves over potential package confusion

SkinnyPop has pulled some of its popcorn over possible package confusion.

The company said in a news release that the bags of popcorn containing dairy are accurately labeled, including ingredient lists and allergen statements, but they are similar to those of the dairy-free versions and could cause confusion.

The white cheddar variety is safe for those without milk allergies, but those with a milk allergy should not eat it, the company said.

If you have questions, you can contact SkinnyPop at 833-876-7267.

