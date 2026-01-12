Recall alert: Volkswagen recalls 356K Audis because of software error affecting cameras

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced another recall affecting rearview cameras.

This time, it is Volkswagen that is recalling more than 356,600 Audi vehicles over a software error that may prevent the camera from displaying an image.

The NHTSA said that the following vehicles are part of the recall, model years affected are in parentheses after the model:

A6 (2019-2025)

A6 Allroad (2020-2026)

A7 (2019-2025)

A8 (2019-2026)

E-Tron (2019-2024)

E-Tron GT (2022-2026)

E-Tron Sportback (2020-2024)

Q7 (2020-2026)

Q8 (2019-2026)

RS 6 Avant (2021-2016)

RS 7 (2021-2026)

RS E-Tron GT (2022-2026)

RS Q8 (2020-2026)

S6 (2020-2025)

S7 (2020-2025)

S8 (2020-2026)

SQ7 (2020-2026)

SQ8 (2020-2026)

Dealers will update the vehicles’ software for free, with owners getting letters in the mail after Feb. 17 alerting them to the issue, the NHTSA said.

Owners can also call Audi at 800-253-2834 for more information or search their vehicle identification number on the NHTSA website. The company’s internal recall number is 90TV.

