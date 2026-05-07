Recall alert: 124K battery-operated light-up toys recall

The CPSC said about 124,560 light-up toys have been recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 124,560 battery-operated light-up toys.

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The agency said the toys violate mandatory safety standards because they contain cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children.

The following toys made by ZMC Group are part of the recall:

19.4″ Assorted Colors Light Up Stick, 885S-01/02

Light Up Halloween Wands, 777-HW

Light Up Halo Flower Headband, G06-2L

Light Up Devil Horns Headband, G03-C

Light Up Polka Dot Bow Headband, G01-1

LED Light Up Flying Disc, UFO

Lite-Up Maraca, 668-23

Light Up Yo-Yo, 9987B

Cardpack Flashing Whistle Necklace, ZS166

The toys’ packages have the item number listed on them.

They were sold at discount stores nationwide from May 2023 to April 2026 for about $1, the CPSC said.

If you have them, take them away from childrena nd contact the company for a refund. You’ll be told to take out the batteries, then either break each component in half or write “RECALLED” or a large “X” on them with a permanent marker, then send ZMC Group a photo of the broken or marked toys by email.

For more information, call the company at 888-407-3225 or contact ZMC Group via email.

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