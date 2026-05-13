PCOS now called PMOS: What the change means for patients

A common condition affecting millions of women has a new name.

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Polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, is now renamed polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome, or PMOS.

Doctors and researchers said the name change is to help women get a diagnosis, get rid of the stigma and get better treatment options, The New York Times reported.

They realized that when women are diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome don’t have ovarian cysts, but instead have hormonal and metabolic issues.

The Associated Press explained that the condition brings with it hormone fluctuations that can affect weight, metabolic health, mental health, the reproductive system and skin.

Since it is a metabolic issue, it also increases the risk of Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke, according to the AP.

It is not known what causes PMOS, but it is believed that genetics and obesity may play a part, the Cleveland Clinic said.

The announcement of the renaming was published in The Lancet this week.

In all, 56 organizations and thousands of patients and health professionals were consulted about the change, realizing that the PCOS name was “contributing to delayed diagnosis, fragmented care and stigma, while curtailing research and policy framing.”

The consultations and consideration of the name change occurred over 14 years, the AP reported.

Symptoms of PCOS/PMOS

The symptoms of PCOS, now PMOS, include:

Irregular menstrual cycles

Excess production of androgens

Follicles on the ovaries

Severe acne in teens

Chest hair in teens

It can cause infertility because women are not ovulating frequently, as well as complications when they do become pregnant, including gestational diabetes or preterm birth.

Treatment

The most common treatment is lifestyle changes like exercising, getting a good night’s sleep or eating less processed food, the AP reported.

Medication such as Metformin, others that block androgens and hormonal birth control may also help.

About 10% to 13% of reproductive-aged women have the condition, according to the World Health Organization. Endocrine.org said one in 8 women have PMOS, or more than 170 million women worldwide.

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