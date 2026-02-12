Olympic romance: Breezy Johnson engaged

FILE PHOTO: Breezy Johnson of Team United States waves to spectators in the finish area during the Women's Super G on day six of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre on February 12, 2026, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. Her boyfriend asked her to marry him at the bottom of the Super-G. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)

Olympic gold medalist Breezy Johnson isn’t just taking home a medal from the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. She’s taking home another accessory, too.

Her boyfriend, Connor Watkins, popped the question at the base of the super-G run on Thursday, NBC News reported.

Johnson, wearing a USA jacket, got down on one knee in the finish area and presented a silver ring with a blue stone in the center.

Through tears, Johnson said yes.

The pair kissed as teammates and officials cheered the now-engaged couple.

Watkins also gave Johnson a piece of wood with “Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?” engraved on it. The words are lyrics from Taylor Swift’s song “The Alchemy.”

Johnson told NBC that she had hoped to get engaged at the Olympics.

“I mean, that was my hope!” she said. “But it’s definitely a lot more crazy with everything just happening all at once, and the reality of it is so different than the way you imagined, and so much better.”

Watkins said his big moment happened as he had planned.

He said he was “really hoping that I could get in the finish area and do it the way I wanted. And it turned out we could, and we’re just super excited.”

The U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team posted well-wishes to the couple on social media.

It was a day of highs and lows for Johnson. Before her big romantic moment, she crashed out of the race earlier in the day, CNN reported.

She caught her pole on a gate after coming out of the chute and lost her balance. She crashed into the catch fence but was able to get back on her feet, The Associated Press reported.

