New Titanic images show partially railing gone, statue rediscovered

More than a century after the Titanic sank, it is still amazing for explorers and those interested in the maritime disaster.

RMS Titanic Inc., the Georgia-based company that controls the salvage rights of the doomed oceanliner, released new images of the decaying vessel.

The company called the findings “bittersweet” as parts of the debris are being discovered while others are succumbing to time and water.

RMS Titanic Inc. said that the bronze statue “Diana of Versailles” has been rediscovered, seen for the first time since 1986. They had thought it was lost forever, but is still lying on the sea floor.

But while there are sighs of relief that a piece of history remained, RMS Titanic Inc. said that the iconic railing that was at the bow of the ship and made famous in the “flying” scene of the film “Titanic,” has partially collapsed.

It fell off the port side from where it had once been positioned as recently as 2022.

“The discovery of the statue of Diana was an exciting moment. But we are saddened by the loss of the iconic Bow railing and other evidence of decay which has only strengthened our commitment to preserving Titanic’s legacy.”

The exploration team was working the wreckage site for 20 days recording more than 2 million of the highest resolution images and videos ever captured. It also mapped the entire field using LiDAR, sonar and a hyper magnetometer to show where everything remains.

RMS Titanic Inc. has conducted nine expeditions to the site and during seven of the trips recovered about 5,500 artifacts.

