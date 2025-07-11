National French Fry Day deals and freebies

Today is Friday or is it Fry-day? Friday, July 11 marks National French Fry Day and with the unofficial holiday comes deals on the crunchy, deep-fried delight.

As always, the deals are subject to participation so you will want to check ahead of time.

Arby’s: Free Large Curly Fry, redeem online through July 13. Must have an Arby’s Rewards account, valid on online and pickup in-store orders of $5 or more.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s: 50% off fry basket.

Burger King: Free order of fries for Royal Perks members with $1 or more purchase.

Carl’s Jr.: Members get a free large fries or waffle fries with any purchase.

City BBQ: Loyalty members get a free order of fries or three-cheese-baked Mac & Cheese through the app or online.

Checkers & Rally’s: Free order of Famous Seasoned Fries if you bought fries from a competitor and bring the receipt.

Del Taco: Rewards members can get a free regular fry with any purchase on July 11 on orders placed through the app or online.

Dog Haus: Loyalty members get free fries on July 11 with $10 or more purchase. The deal is in the app.

Farmer Boys: Loyalty members can get an order of Always Crispy Fries for $1 with a minimum $5 purchase on July 11 through the app.

Fatburger: Free Fat or Skinny Fries with a burger or sandwich purchase and using code FRYDAY25 through July 13.

Good Times: Free small crinkle-cut fries from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 11.

Hardee’s: Rewards members get a Fry Pass when they spend $5 or more on July 11. The pass gets a free order of fries with purchase every day through Dec. 31.

Houston TX Hot Chicken: Free fries on July 11 with a meal purchase using the HHC app.

Huey Magoo’s: Extra side of crinkle cut fries with $10 purchase on July 11 for rewards members.

Jack in the Box: Free order of fries with any order on July 11.

Krystal: Free small order of fries with a minimum $10 order online using code FRYMEUP.

Lion’s Choice: Free order of fries with purchase for app users.

Long John Silver’s: Free fries for loyalty members through July 18. Deal found in the app.

McDonald’s: Free medium fries with any purchase of $1 every Friday through Dec. 26, when redeemed in the app. Customers can get an extra free order with a $1 or more purchase through July 13.

Miami Grill: Regular order of fries for 99 cents with any purchase on July 11.

Penn Station East Coast Subs: Free small fries with purchase of a small or larger Penn Station sub through July 13.

Red Robin: Free bottomless fries every day.

Shake Shack: Free side of fries on July 11 with promo code FREEFRY in the app, online or at a kiosk.

Sheetz: Free bag of fries through July 13 in the app.

Smashburger: Free fries with $1 or more purchase on July 11 in-store, online and app using code FRYDAY25.

Sonic: Free medium tots or fries with purchase on July 11.

Taco Cabana: BOGO Loaded Fries on July 11 at participating locations.

Wayback Burgers: Rewards members can get $1 regular order of fries.

Wendy’s: Free Hot & Crispy Fries with purchase through app. Free fries every Friday through the end of the year.

Whataburger: 75-cent medium fries from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. when ordering online or through the app.

White Castle: Free cheese fries through July 13 when using code CHEESY or with coupon.

Compiled from reports by the “Today” Show, USA Today and AARP.

