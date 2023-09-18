National Cheeseburger Day: Deals from McDonalds, Wendy’s others

Whether you like your cheeseburgers with just cheese or fully loaded with ketchup, mustard, onions and bacon, today is the day to celebrate as Monday marks National Cheeseburger Day

Several popular restaurants are celebrating the holiday and are offering cheeseburger aficionados deals. The discounts are subject to participation, so you should check with your local locations to see if they’re participating.

The following list was complied by USA Today and the “Today” show as indicated below:

Applebee’s

Get Applebee’s Classic Cheeseburger, Classic Burger or Classic Bacon Cheeseburger and fries for $8.99. (USA Today)

BurgerFi

BurgerFi is selling premium cheeseburgers for $3 with the purchase of a Coca-Cola freestyle drink for dine-in guests. (USA Today)

Burger King

Royal Perks members can get a free cheeseburger if they’ve made a purchase of $1 or more this year. The free cheeseburger perk expires at 11:59 p.m. Monday. (USA Today)

Carl’s Jr.

Carl’s Jr. is offering a half-off double cheeseburgers on Monday. (USA Today)

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen has a free single Original Cheeseburger with any order of $1 or more plus tax. The deal is in the app, however, you can order online or in the restaurant. (”Today”)

Elevation Burger

Elevation Burger isn’t having a burger deal for National Cheeseburger Day. Instead, it’s doing a BOGO shake deal to mark the holiday, but it only runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday. (USA Today)

Eureka!

Instead of offering a discount, Eureka! is releasing a new burger that will only be available until Oct. 3. It’s called the Chili Relleno burger has blackening spice and is topped with caramelized onions, roasted jalapeno, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and relleno salsa. (USA Today)

Fatburger

Fatburger is also offering BOGO shakes from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday. (USA Today)

Krystal

Krystal is offering Cheese Krystal burgers for $1 through the app or at Krystal.com. (USA Today)

McDonald’s

The Golden Arches is offering double cheeseburgers for $.50. But there’s a catch. You have to order them through the McDonald’s app. (USA Today)

Metro Diner

Metro Diner is marking the holiday with a new product — the loaded burger bowl that includes an Angus burger with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles, secret sauce and fries. But that isn’t the only bowl that Metro is rolling out. The diner chain is also introducing a teriyaki steak bowl and Hawaiian pork bowl. The three new dishes are available until the end of next month. (USA Today)

Miller’s Ale House

Miller’s Ale House has its classic cheeseburger and fries for $9.99 for National Cheeseburger Day. It also is selling the smashed queso burger for $13.99. (USA Today)

Next Level Burger

BOGO is the name of the game for National Cheeseburger Day at Next Level Burger. The restaurant is offering a buy one get one free deal for its Signature burger. (USA Today)

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews has its Classic Garage Burger and a domestic pint of beer for $10.99 during happy hour. (USA Today)

Smashburger

Smashburger is stilling its Classic Singles, including the single turkey and black bean varieties, for $5 from Monday to Wednesday this week. The deal can be used online, on the Smashburger app or in stores. The online code is SMASH23. (”Today”)

Sonic

Sonic doesn’t have a sale on burgers, but it is introducing a new one — a Bacon Peppercorn Ranch Grilled Cheese Burger that combines a burger with a grilled cheese sandwich. (”Today”)

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse is offering its Wagyu Burger BKFT which is topped with American cheese, bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, onion, special sauce and fries for $9.99. (USA Today)

Wahlburgers

Walburgers customers can get half-off all burgers at its more than 100 locations across the country. (USA Today)

Wayback Burgers

Wayback Burgers is also offering BOGO Classic Burgers when purchased in the restaurant, online or through the company’s app. (”Today”)

Wendy’s

Wendy’s has a $.01 Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase starting Monday and running through the end of the week.

You need to have the app and the special will appear under the “offers” tab in the app or online. You can use it on a mobile or web order, as well as in-restaurant if you add it to the digital rewards card and then scan your app at the restaurant. (USA Today)

White Castle

White Castle is offering BOGO Single Cheese Sliders, but there is a limit of one free burger. The deal runs through Wednesday. (”Today”)

You can also save money and time by making your own cheeseburgers, Click here for some burger ideas.