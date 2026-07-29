Mega Millions: Winning ticket for $800M jackpot sold in Florida

A ticket in Florida matched all five numbers and the gold Mega Ball to win the $800 million grand prize.

It is a sunny day for a ticketholder in the Sunshine State.

A Mega Millions ticket holder in Florida won the estimated $800 million jackpot on Tuesday, matching all five numbers and the gold Mega Ball to grab the 10th largest grand prize in the promotion’s history.

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The numbers drawn on Tuesday for 2026’s largest Mega Millions jackpot were 34-48-49-59-70 and the Mega Ball was 12.

The $800 million jackpot is for the 30-year annuity option. The lump-sum cash prize is $344.2 million before applicable federal and state taxes.

Lottery officials have not announced where the ticket was sold in Florida.

The last time a player won the jackpot was the March 17 drawing, when a ticket bought by the Happy Trails Trust in Van Wert, Ohio, won $60 million. There had been 38 drawings between the winning jackpots.

Two tickets matched five numbers, lottery officials said. One, sold in New York, included the 3X multiplier and is worth $3 million. The other, sold in Illinois, is worth $5 million with its 5X multiplier.

Fifteen tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third-tier prize: seven at $20,000, with two tickets sold in Florida and one each in California, Massachusetts, South Carolina, Washington and Wisconsin; five at $30,000, sold in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, New Jersey and Washington; two at $40,000, sold in New York and Wisconsin; and one at $50,000, which was sold in New Jersey.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tonight’s #MegaMillions jackpot has been hit.



A single ticket sold in Florida has won tonight’s $800 Million prize.



Congrats to the winner! 🍾 pic.twitter.com/om4PCFSWei — Lottify (@LottifyApp) July 29, 2026

Tickets are $5 each and include a randomly assigned multiplier; the base prize levels can be multiplied by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X or 10X, according to the Mega Millions website.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta. The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Friday.

That grand prize will have a starting value of $50 million, with a $21.5 million lump-sum value, lottery officials said.

According to its website, Mega Millions began on Aug. 31, 1996, as the Big Game. The first drawing was held on Sept. 6, 1996, with six states participating: Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan and Virginia. The name was changed to Mega Millions in 2002.

Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots

1. $1.602 billion – Aug. 8, 2023, one ticket in Florida.

2. $1.537 billion – Oct. 23, 2018, one ticket in South Carolina.

3. $1.348 billion – Jan. 13, 2023, one ticket in Maine.

4. $1.337 billion – July 29, 2022, one ticket in Illinois.

5. $1.269 billion – Dec. 27, 2024, one ticket in California.

6. $1.128 billion – March 26, 2024, one ticket in New Jersey.

7. $1.050 billion – Jan. 22, 2021, one ticket in Michigan.

8. $983 million – Nov. 14, 2025, one ticket in Georgia.

9. $810 million – Sept. 10, 2024, one ticket in Texas.

10. $800 million, July 28, 2026 -- one ticket in Florida.

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