McConnell’s freezing episodes show no evidence of strokes, seizures, Capitol physician says

WASHINGTON — Recent incidents in which Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze while addressing reporters have shown “no evidence” of being strokes or seizures, the attending physician for Congress said in a letter addressed to the senator and released on Tuesday.

Dr. Brian Monahan said the 81-year-old Kentucky Republican underwent a comprehensive neurology assessment, including imaging of his brain and a test to measure its electrical activity, after he appeared to freeze on Wednesday.

“There is no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA or movement disorder such as Parkinson’s disease,” Monahan said.

“There are no changes recommended in treatment protocols as you continue recovery from your March 2023 fall.”

McConnell appeared to freeze for several seconds during a news conference last week. He gave only brief responses to members of his team for about 30 seconds after he was asked whether he planned to run for re-election in 2026.

A spokesperson for McConnell told CNN that the senator “felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference.”

The incident came about a month after a separate news conference in which McConnell appeared to freeze for several seconds. On July 26, he froze for dozens of seconds before being as ushered away from a podium. He later returned, telling reporters, “I’m fine.”

An aide told CNN at the time that the senator “felt light headed and stepped away for a moment.”

The recent public health episodes have intensified scrutiny of McConnell’s health. He was first elected to the Senate in 1984 and in January became the longest-serving party leader in the chamber’s history.

In March, McConnell suffered a concussion and a rib fracture when he tripped and fell at a hotel in Washington, D.C. He underwent physical therapy for weeks before returning to work in the Senate in mid-April, Bloomberg News reported.