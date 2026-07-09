Justin Baldoni speaks on Blake Lively’s ‘It Ends with Us’ lawsuit

FILE PHOTO: Justin Baldoni attends the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City. attends the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

“It Ends with Us” actor and director Justin Baldoni has spoken out about his legal battle with co-star Blake Lively.

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Lively sued Baldoni in December 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment and retaliation, accusations he denied.

She claimed he made comments about her postpartum body, discussed pornography with her and kissed her without consent while shooting the film, E! News reported. He denied the allegations.

Baldoni then filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and others, alleging defamation and breach of contract.

Ten of her 13 claims were thrown out by a judge, and she had planned to proceed with other allegations, including breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting in retaliation, but the two sides settled Lively’s lawsuit while Baldoni’s was eventually dismissed, according to E! News.

No money was awarded in the settlement, and Lively’s lawsuit was dropped, Variety reported.

She is now seeking an $8 million for legal fees paid during Baldoni’s countersuit.

On Wednesday, Baldoni and his wife, Emily Baldoni, posted a video to Instagram that begins, “We have not spoken publicly for the better part of the last two years, and it’s not because we haven’t had anything to say.”

“Because lord knows we have, but it just felt like every time we went to make a video like this, we wanted to speak, something was telling us not to. I t just didn’t feel like the right time, and we were talking about it and feeling into it and praying about it,” he continued.

The couple also shared “immense gratitude for ... so many people and os many things that have happened to us.”

But Emily said it “doesn’t negate the injustice and the pain that we have also felt in the last few years. We’ve had to wrestle with so many things and try to understand so many things, like how could something like this even happen? Let alone disguised as a fight for women. So much to unpack.”

“We don’t even know if this is the right thing to say,” Justin Baldoni said. “We just know we need to share something. What I will say is that there have been so many painful things that have been spoken into existence over the last couple of years. That created so much noise, and we didn’t want to add to the noise. So we just wanted to let the justice system run its course.”

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