Jonathan Bailey named People’s Sexiest Man Alive

FILE PHOTO: Jonathan Bailey attends Time100 Next at Current at Chelsea Piers on October 30, 2025, in New York City. People magazine selected Bailey as this year's Sexiest Man Alive. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

People magazine has selected its Sexiest Man Alive for 2025.

It is “Bridgerton” and “Wicked” actor Jonathan Bailey.

Bailey was raised in rural Oxfordshire in England by parents Carole and Stuart and alongside three older sisters. He said he wanted to be an actor since he was 5 years old after seeing “Oliver!” with his grandmother.

Within two years, he was performing with the Royal Shakespeare Company in London, People magazine reported.

Bailey said being named People’s Sexiest Man for this year, "It’s a huge honor. Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd. [Laughs] It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out."

He said he expects that his friends will tease him about it.

“They’ll be furious that I haven’t told them. And then they’ll just squeal with delight. They’ve seen me grow up. Behind the mask of being identified as a sexy man are other truths that they know and they’ve witnessed. They know the secrets," he said.

Bailey has a big month coming up as part two of the “Wicked” franchise, “Wicked For Good,” will be released on Nov. 21. He plays Prince Fiyero, a role that was his big screen debut in 2024, The Associated Press reported.

He also appeared in July’s “Jurassic World Rebirth” and “Fellow Travelers,” for which he was nominated for an Emmy award.

Bailey is openly gay and founded The Shameless Fund, which supports LGBTQ+ organizations, the AP reported.

“I know the LGBT sector is under immense threat at the moment,” he said. “So it’s been amazing to meet people who have the expertise and see potential that I could have only dreamed of.”

The first Sexiest Man Alive was Mel Gibson, chosen in 1985. Last year’s honoree was John Krasinski, according to the AP.

