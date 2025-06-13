Israel attacks Iran, kills top military personnel; Tehran retaliates (Live updates)

Rescue teams work at damaged buildings in Nobonyad Square in Tehran after Israeli airstrikes in the Iranian capital on June 13.

Israel launched unprecedented military strikes against Iran on Friday, targeting military sites and its nuclear program. The attacks by more than 200 fighter jets killed at least three of Iran’s top military officers.

The military action appeared to be the most significant attack against Iran since that country battled Iraq during the 1980s.

Hours after Israel’s attack, top military officials said it began intercepting Iranian drones that were launched in retaliation. Officials said that more than 100 drones were launched toward Israeli territory.

The two nations have exchanged volleys of strikes before, but this was the first time Israel successfully hit Iran’s nuclear facilities. According to four senior Iranian officials, Israel attacked at least six military bases around Tehran, residential homes at two complexes for military commanders and multiple residential buildings around Tehran.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said that Israel “should anticipate a harsh punishment.”

Report: Israel strikes military airport in Tabriz

Update 6:53 a.m. ET June 14: Israel has attacked a military airport in the northwest Iranian city of Tabriz, according to Tasnim, a semiofficial news agency affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. The strike occurred in the early afternoon.

Israeli officials have not confirmed the attack.

Israel says it killed Revolutionary Guard missile chief

Update 6:38 a.m. ET June 13: Israel claimed Friday it killed Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard missile program.

Iran has confirmed Hajizadeh’s death.

Trump: ‘I gave Iran a chance’

Update 6:33 a.m. ET June 13: President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social post after Israel attacked Iran early Friday.

“I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal,” the president wrote, but Tehran “just couldn’t get it done.” Trump said that “the next already planned attacks” could be “even more brutal.” He added that Iran “must make a deal, before there is nothing left.”

2 nuclear scientists killed

Update 6:11 a.m. ET June 13: Nuclear scientists killed include Fereydoun Abbasi, the former head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran; and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, a theoretical physicist and president of the Islamic Azad University in Tehran.

3 top Iranian military commanders killed

Update 6:05 a.m. ET June 13: Israeli military officials confirmed the deaths of the three Iranian commanders. According to Iranian state television, the individuals in question were Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, who was head of the armed forces; Gen. Hossein Salami, who was the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard; and Gen. Gholamali Rashid, the deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, quickly moved to name replacements. Mohammad Pakpour was named the chief of the Revolutionary Guards and Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi was named the new head of the armed forces. Maj. Gen. Ali Shadmani was named head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

Main nuclear enrichment facility damaged

Update 5:45 a.m. ET June 13: Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facility, Natanz, was damaged during Israel’s attack, the Iranian atomic energy agency said.

The attack caused “superficial damage,” according to the spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

0 of 19 Israel attacks Iran: Smoke rises from a location allegedly targeted in Israel's wave of strikes on Tehran on June 13. (SAN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty) Israel attacks Iran: Smoke rises from a location allegedly targeted in Israel's wave of strikes on Tehran. (SAN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty) Israel attacks Iran: A general view shows buildings in the Iranian capital of Tehran on June 13 following reported Israeli strikes. (-/AFP via Getty Images) Israel attacks Iran: A building in Tehran is damaged following an attack by Israel on June 13. (Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images) Israel attacks Iran: A view of a damaged building in Tehran after Israel attacked the Iranian capital. (Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images) Israel attacks Iran: A few cars drive on a highway in Tehran on June 13, 2025, following reported Israeli strikes targeting Iran. (-/AFP via Getty Images) Israel attacks Iran: A destroyed building is shown following a massive Israeli airstrike in the Kamranieh neighborhood of Tehran on June 13. (Contributor/Getty Images) Israel attacks Iran: Residents survey the damage after a massive Israeli airstrike that destroyed multiple buildings in the Kamranieh and Farmanieh neighborhoods of Tehran on June 13. (Contributor/Getty Images) Israel attacks Iran: Residential buildings in Tehran's Nobonyad Square suffered damage after Israel conducted airstrikes on June 13. (Majid Saeedi/Majid Saeedi) Israel attacks Iraq: Workers clear debris in Tehran after residential buildings were hit in the Nobonyad Square area of the city. (Majid Saeedi/Majid Saeedi) Israel Launches Strikes Against Iran Residential buildings in Nobonyad Square were damaged after Israeli airstrikes on June 13 in Tehran. (Majid Saeedi/Majid Saeedi) Israel attacks Iran: A heavily damaged building in Nobonyad Square is shown following Israeli airstrikes on June 13 in Tehran. (Contributor/Getty Images) Israel attacks Iran: A view of a building that is damaged after Israeli attacks in Tehran. (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Israeli attacks Iran: An Iranian man works on a destroyed vehicle from a destroyed residential building due to Israeli attacks in Tehran. (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Israel attacks Iran: Iranian firefighters work at the scene of a destroyed residential building in Tehran after Israel attacked the Iranian capital. (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Israel attacks Iran: Rescue teams work at damaged buildings in Nobonyad Square in Tehran after Israeli airstrikes in the Iranian capital on June 13. ( Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)

© 2025 Cox Media Group