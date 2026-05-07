‘I wiped out’: Christian singer Natalie Grant suffers internal injuries after fall

The nine-time Grammy Award nominee is recovering after a fall led to internal injuries.

Nine-time Grammy Award nominee Natalie Grant is recovering after a fall last week, which resulted in a bleeding kidney and a blood clot in her bladder.

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The blood clot required surgery for the “More Than Anything” singer, who fell while helping one of her twin daughters move home from Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida, The Christian Post reported.

After packing boxes and loading the car, Grant and her family walked to dinner, the singer wrote in an Instagram post. That is when she tripped on a sidewalk and “took a hard fall.”

“I mean, very hard fall,” she wrote. “Basically I wiped out.

“What in the world?! Who trips and falls on a sidewalk and injures a couple organs?! But thank you Jesus, it went well today, I’m on the mend and will make a full recovery.”

The singer has received the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Award for Female Vocalist of the Year five times -- four consecutively.

She recently helped the Museum of Christian & Gospel Music in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, according to the Post.

Grant, also known for her hits such as “King of the World” and “Your Great Name,” asked supporters for prayers as she continues to recover.

“I sure would appreciate your prayers for a quick recovery,” she wrote. “Hug your people. Slow down. And maybe … watch where you’re walking.”

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