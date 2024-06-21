‘Happy birthday Papa’: Family beach photo marks Prince William’s 42nd birthday

Prince William

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales reacts as he visits, Cardiff Metropolitan University where The Earthshot Prize and the Future Generations Commissioner for Wales are jointly hosting an event to celebrate the Welsh seaweed industry on June 11, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Geoff Caddick - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Friday marked Prince William’s 42nd birthday and the royal family celebrated the occasion with a new snapshot of the prince and his children.

The photo, which was shared to social media, showed the Prince of Wales jumping on a beach with Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George and captioned “Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx.”

USA Today reported the photo was taken by Princess Kate in Norfolk in May, with the newspaper saying it was the same location where the photo was taken to mark Father’s Day. That photo had a similar caption “We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day G, C & L.”

There is no word the photo was digitally manipulated after controversy spiraled due to adjustments made to a photo of Catherine that was posted for Mother’s Day. That photo was recalled by news agencies.

Princess Kate apologizes for ‘confusion’ over photo that was recalled by news agencies

The birthday photo release was shared days after Kate made her first public appearance after announcing she was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. Her last official appearance was at Christmas before this last Saturday’s Trooping of the Colour celebrating King Charles III’s official birthday.

Days before the ceremony, Kate said she was making “good progress” but treatment would be continuing for a few more months, the BBC reported.

The king is also battling his own cancer which was also not specified.

