Golden Globes to honor Helen Mirren with Cecil B. DeMille Award

The actress will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award during the new primetime special “Golden Eve," which will air in January.

The show will air on Jan. 8, 2026, three days before the 83rd Golden Globes ceremony. It will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser.

The special will also honor the recipient of the 2026 Carol Burnett Award, who has yet to be named.

“Golden Eve” will feature in-depth interviews and career retrospectives for the two award recipients. It will also honor people who have made lasting contributions on and off the screen.

Viola Davis won the 2025 DeMille Award, while Ted Danson was awarded Burnett honors.

Mirren, 80, has won three Golden Globes during her six-decade acting career.

She also won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in “The Queen,” and has earned five Emmy Awards, along with a Tony Award and hardware from teh Screen Actors Guild and BAFTA.

Mirren was also appointed a Dame of the British Empire in 2003.

“Helen Mirren is a force of nature, and her career is nothing short of extraordinary,” Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes, said in a statement. “Her transcendent performances and commitment to her craft continue to inspire generations of artists and audiences alike. It is a profound honor to present her with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.”

