Former NFL wide receiver Andre Rison temporarily jailed on DUI charge

The former NFL wide receiver, who played for Atlanta for five seasons and appeared in a Super Bowl with Green Bay, spent the weekend in a Michigan jail after pleading guilty to a DUI charge last week.

Former NFL receiver Andre Rison spent the weekend in jail after pleading guilty to a second-offense DUI charge.

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Rison, 59, whose 12-year NFL career included five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons -- where he was named to the Pro Bowl four times -- was booked into the Oakland County Jail shortly after 8 p.m. ET Friday, The Detroit News reported.

He was released around 1:30 a.m. ET Sunday, according to online jail records.

Rison, who played in a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers after the 1996 season, was arrested by police in Troy, Michigan, on Aug. 23, 2025, the News reported.

He faced two charges, according to the newspaper -- operating while intoxicated, to which he pleaded guilty; and open intoxicant in a motor vehicle, which was dismissed.

Rison was given a personal bond of $5,000 at his arraignment in February. Rison still owes $2,310.48 in fines, according to court records. The News has reached out to his listed attorney of record for comment.

Andre Rison, MSU and NFL great, spends weekend in Oakland County jail https://t.co/BRifkVyZuJ — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) June 14, 2026

Rison played at Flint Northwestern High School and starred at Michigan State University from 1985 to 1988. He led the Spartans to victory against Southern Cal in the 1988 Rose Bowl , the News reported.

Rison was a first-round pick (22nd overall) of the Indianapolis Colts in the 1989 NFL draft. He collected 10,205 receiving yards and scored 84 touchdowns during the regular season.

Rison’s most productive seasons came in Atlanta, from 1990 to 1994. He made 423 catches for 5,633 yards and 56 touchdowns.

Rison went to Cleveland in 1995 and split time during the 1996 season between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Packers.

Acquired at midseason by Green Bay, Rison made 13 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown. In Super Bowl XXXI, he caught Brett Favre’s first touchdown pass in the game.

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