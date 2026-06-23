FIFA World Cup 2026: Ranch craze sparks TSA warning, new travel-friendly sizes

FILE PHOTO: Ranch is the new star of the World Cup.

The phrase there’s nothing more American than apple pie may need to be changed.

Apparently, now there’s nothing more American than ranch dressing, and the addiction to the topping has inspired a TSA warning of all things.

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Fortune called ranch “one unexpected breakout star” of the World Cup.

The TSA responded to the popularity on social media with a reminder: “If you’re visiting for a very large sporting event & you happen to discover RANCH while you’re here... pls pack it in your CHECKED BAG on the way home.”

The post was captioned, “One World. One Ranch.

“Who knew dip-lomacy could be achieved through addressing the obvious: ranch is the king of condiments. The world is slowly discovering ranch pairs perfectly with pizza, chicken wings, fries, onion rings, quesadillas, crackers, chips, vegetables, and the list just keeps growing.”

The “warning” came after visitors to the U.S. for the FIFA World Cup began sharing photos of themselves trying ranch dressing on pizza, wings, and fries, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Jack in the Box commented on the post, writing “Good thing my ranch packets are tsa approved.”

Hidden Valley said, “I approve this message,” E! News reported.

Kraft then shared that “TSA Compliant Ranch” would be coming soon, adding, “Some visitors leave with souvenirs. Others leave with America’s favorite dressing.”

Kraft told USA Today in a press release that the TSA-compliant variety will be available for a limited time, but didn’t say when it would be available.

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