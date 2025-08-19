FDA warning: Do not eat Walmart Indonesian shrimp; one sample tested for radioactive contamination

The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers not to eat frozen shrimp imported from an Indonesian company and sold at Walmart.

The FDA is investigating reports of Cesium-137 contamination in frozen shrimp products from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati of Indonesia, after Customs & Border Protection detected the radioisotope at four U.S. ports.

The FDA confirmed the presence of Cesium-137 in one sample of breaded shrimp, leading to the denial of entry for all contaminated products. The agency is working with Indonesian authorities to determine the cause of the contamination, the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA said no products that have been on the market have tested positive for Cesium-137.

The FDA’s investigation began after U.S. Customs & Border Protection detected Cesium-137 in shipping containers at ports in Los Angeles, Houston, Savannah, and Miami. Multiple samples were collected for radionuclide analysis, with one sample of breaded shrimp testing positive for Cesium-137.

“Cesium-137 is produced by nuclear fission for use in medical devices and gauges. It is also one of the byproducts of nuclear fission processes in nuclear reactors and nuclear weapons testing,” according to the Environmental Protection Agency. It is not known how the sample became contaminated.

The level of Cesium-137 was below the federal threshold for intervention at 68 Bq/kg, while the federal limit is 1200 Bq/kg, the FDA said.

Despite the amount and while the FDA has not confirmed contamination in other products, it has recommended that Walmart recall these specific lots of Great Value raw frozen shrimp:

8005540-1

8005538-1

8005539-1

They all have the item code 7383108 and best-by date of March 15, 2027.

Consumers are advised not to eat or serve these specific lots of shrimp and to dispose of any matching products, according to the FDA advisory.

