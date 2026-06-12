Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reveals testicular cancer scare

The pro wrestler-turned-actor said he had a health scare earlier this year.

He was fearless in the ring, but pro wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson admitted to a real-life scare.

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In an interview with Esquire for the magazine’s summer issue that hit the shelves on Thursday, the WWE great revealed that he had a health scare involving testicular cancer, a possibility he discovered while promoting his film, “Jumanji: Open World” earlier this year.

Johnson, 54, said he felt a lump in his left testical that was “too sensitive for comfort” while showering. Within 72 hours, he had visited a doctor, People reported.

His doctor gave him a few possible diagnoses, according to the magazine. The condition he was experiencing was most likely epididymitis, which is the inflammation of a coiled tube in the back of the testicles, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The condition is usually caused by a bacterial infection, the Mayo Clinic noted.

The “Moana” star said he was so worried about his condition that he did not even tell his wife of seven years and friend for two decades, Lauren Hashian.

“I didn’t even tell Lauren,” Johnson told Esquire. “I didn’t want to worry her before I knew if it was anything to even worry about.”

After the doctor examined Johnson, he wanted to perform an ultrasound that day to be sure. But the actor was committed to promoting the new “Jumanji” movie with costars Kevin Hart and Jack Black, according to People.

So the doctor strongly suggested an ultrasound for the next day.

“So I had to live with that for those twenty-four hours, not knowing -- and I had to be on all day, joking around, making speeches,” Johnson told Esquire. “But! I’m OK. So.

“I’m fine. But I didn’t know that then, and the thing was really painful.”

Epididymitis is usually treated with antibiotics and measures to relieve discomfort, according to the Mayo Clinic.

0 of 23 Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 13: Dwayne Johnson is honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo by JB Lacroix/ WireImage) (JB Lacroix/WireImage) Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson during Wrestle Mania XX at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage) (KMazur/WireImage) Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson WESTWOOD, CA - JUNE 10: Dwayne Johnson (center) with his mother Ata Johnson, daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson and girlfriend Lauren Hashian attend the premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Central Intelligence" at Westwood Village Theatre on June 10, 2016 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images) (Todd Williamson/Getty Images) Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson MIAMI GARDENS, FL - APRIL 1: Dwayne ''The Rock'' Johnson and John Cena in action during WrestleMania XXVIII at Sun Life Stadium on April 1, 2012 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images) (Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images) Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - APRIL 15: Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) and Vin Diesel (R) pose for photographers during the premiere of the movie "Fast and Furious 5" at Cinepolis Lagoon on April 15, 2011 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/LatinContent via Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/LatinContent via Getty Images) Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson PITTSBURGH, PA - CIRCA 1992-94: Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) #94 of the University of Miami Hurricanes tangles up with a Pittsburgh Panthers lineman at Three Rivers Stadium In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photos by Miami/Collegiate Images via Getty Images) (Collegiate Images/Collegiate Images via Getty Imag) Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 13: Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian and daughter Jasmine Johnson attend a ceremony honoring him with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/ WireImage) (JB Lacroix/WireImage) Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Dwayne Johnson attends the Time 100 Gala 2019 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) (Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image) Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson MIAMI - CIRCA 1992-94: Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) #94 of the University of Miami Hurricanes runs upfield to make the stop at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida. (Photos by Miami/Collegiate Images via Getty Images) (Collegiate Images/Collegiate Images via Getty Imag) Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Simone Alexander Johnson (Photo by John Parra/WireImage) (John Parra/WireImage) Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 23: (L-R) Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart attend the international junket of "Jumanji: The Next Level" at Montage Los Cabos on November 23, 2019 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Victor Chavez/Getty Images) (Victor Chavez/Getty Images) Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 10: Dwayne Johnson is seen at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on December 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 13: Actor Dwayne Johnson is honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 23: Dwayne Johnson and Danny DeVito of "Jumanji: The Next Level" crash a wedding reception November 23, 2019 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Victor Chavez/Getty Images) (Victor Chavez/Getty Images) Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Actor Dwayne Johnson (L) and Simone Alexandra Johnson attend the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson presents the BMF Belt during the UFC 244 event at Madison Square Garden on November 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) (\snum\/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 18: Dwayne Johnson attends the UK premiere of "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" at Empire Leicester Square on March 18, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images) (Karwai Tang/Getty Images) Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 13: Actor Dwayne Johnson is honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 09: Dwayne Johnson attends the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) (Steve Granitz/WireImage)

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