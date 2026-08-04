Duluth city fountain turned into bubble bath after soap poured into water

File photo. A city fountain in Duluth, Minnesota, was overflowing with bubbles after someone poured soap into the water on Friday.

DULUTH, Minn. — One of the more recognizable fountains in a northern Minnesota city resembled a bubble bath after soap was poured into it on Friday, authorities said.

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According to the Duluth Police Department, the suds were placed in the city’s Fountain of the Wind, Northern News Now reported.

Duluth resident Tim Mlodozyniec shared a photo of the aftermath of the prank with Bring Me The News. The photograph depicted overflowing bubbles tumbling from the fountain, which was protected by yellow police tape, according to the news outlet.

Duluth’s Canal Park fountain turns into giant bubble bath after soap prank



More: https://t.co/T3Zk2H9eMt pic.twitter.com/aGwONWZWnO — Bring Me The News (@bringmethenews) August 3, 2026

Duluth city officials called in the city’s plumber to shut off the water to the fountain, giving workers a chance to clean up the soapy water and suds, WDIO reported.

According to Bring Me the News, Duluth police originally were called to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. CT on Friday after receiving a report of people putting soap in the fountain.

Officers blocked off roadways and sidewalks to alert people of the safety hazard while the plumber worked on cleaning up the fountain.

The incident remains under investigation, police told WDIO.

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