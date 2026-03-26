Dominika ‘Mina’ Elischerova dies

Boxing influencer with hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers, Dominika ‘Mina’ Elischerova, has died.

She was 23 years old.

People magazine reported that Elischerova was hit by a truck while in Thailand.

The accident happened as she was on her way to her Muay Thai training on March 17, according to CNN Prima.

The news network said she was taken to a hospital, but doctors were not able to save her.

Her mother, Petra Elischerova, confirmed her death, saying that she had called her daughter’s friend, Samir Margina, who “fought for her life the whole time, yelling at the staff to do something, and was on video call with me the whole time.” The elder Elischerova said Margina was with her daughter “until her last breath,” CNN Prima reported, in a translated article.

Clash MMA confirmed her death, writing in Czech and translated into English, “Dominika unfortunately lost her last battle in the hospital.”

Dominika Elischerova found fame on social media as an influencer, sharing clips of her fights, short-form content, and photos with friends. People reported.

She had health challenges growing up after being diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 6, and had to undergo chemotherapy. She also battled addiction and mental health challenges, CNN Prima reported.

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