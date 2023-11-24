Dolly Parton dresses as Dallas Cowboys cheerleader in halftime performance

Dolly Parton ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 23: Dolly Parton performs during halftime in the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

DALLAS — County music legend Dolly Parton stole the show when she performed during the halftime show on Thanksgiving during the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders game on Thursday.

Parton, 77, performed some of her greatest hits during the Salvation Army’s 27th annual Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show including “Jolene” and “9 to 5,” according to CNN. Parton performed while wearing a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit.

“Hello, Texas! Dolly does Dallas. How do you like my outfit?” Parton announced to the crowd during the halftime show, according to Billboard. “Hey, Cowboys and Commanders, stop fightin’ long enough to sing along!”

Parton also performed a mashup of Queen’s “We Are the Champions” and “We Will Rock You,” Billboard reported.

“She looks amazing, right? She’s wonderful. Who doesn’t like Dolly Parton?” former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said, according to CNN.

“She is absolutely an American treasure, that’s for sure,” Broadcaster Jim Nantz replied.

Parton just released her rock double album called “Rockstar,” according to Deadline. It features 30 tracks that include guests Sting, Steven Tyler, Debbie Harry, Rob Halford, Elton John and Miley Cyrus, according to Billboard.

