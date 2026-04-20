‘Days of Our Lives,’ ‘Melrose Place’ actor Patrick Muldoon dies of heart attack

FILE PHOTO: Patrick Muldoon attends the premiere of "Riff Raff" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 09, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. Muldoon died on April 19 at the age of 57. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Actor Patrick Muldoon, known for his roles on “Melrose Place” and “Days of Our Lives,” has died after suffering a heart attack.

He was 57 years old.

TMZ confirmed that he died on April 19.

His sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa, said her brother had gone for a shower Sunday morning at his Beverly Hills home that he shares with his girlfriend. The girlfriend went to check on the actor when he was taking too long and she found him on the floor, unconscious. Paramedics were called, but Muldoon-Zappa said it was too late.

Muldoon was born in San Pedro, California, and attended the University of Southern California, where he played football for the Trojans, according to Deadline.

He was still in college when he started acting, appearing in two episodes of “Who’s the Boss?”

After graduating in 1991, he was cast in “Saved By the Bell” and landed the role of Austin Reed on “Days of Our Lives” from 1992 to 1995 and again in 2011 and 2012, according to Deadline.

Muldoon was also the recurring villain Richard Hart on “Melrose Place” during the third through fifth seasons.

He wasn’t just on the small screen; he appeared in the film “Starship Troopers” in 1997.

Muldoon also had a career behind the camera as a producer on films such as “The Tribes of Palos Verdes,” “The Card Counter” and “Riff Raff.” His most recent production was “Kockroach” starring Chris Hemsworth, Variety reported.

Muldoon leaves behind his girlfriend, his parents, his sister, her husband, and a niece and a nephew.

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