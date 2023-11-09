CMA awards 2023: Here is the list of winners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lainey Wilson was a five-time winner on Wednesday at the 57th annual Country Music Association awards ceremony at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Country music star Luke Bryan and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning were the hosts once again, Entertainment Tonight reported.
Wilson was named entertainer of the year and female vocalist of the year. She also won album of the year for “Bell Bottom Country,” and won a pair of awards with HARDY for the song “wait in the truck” before the ceremony began.
“This is all I’ve ever wanted to do. It’s the only thing I know how to do,” Wilson, 31, said after winning entertainer of the year honors. “I’ve been in this town for 12-and-a-half years and it finally feels like country music is starting to love me back.”
“Thank you y’all for letting me be me.”
Chris Stapleton won best male vocalist for the seventh time.
Luke Combs won the single of the year for “Fast Car.” Tracy Chapman, who wrote the song in 1988, won song of the year honors. She became the first Black artist to win a CMA song of the year award.
“First and foremost, I want to thank Tracy Chapman for writing one of the best songs of all-time,” Combs said. “I just recorded it because I loved the song so much. It’s meant so much to me throughout my entire life. It’s [my] first favorite song that I ever had from the time I was four years old.”
Jelly Roll was named best new artist. He opened the musical portion of the show with the song “Need a Favor,” and was joined by Wynonna Judd, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“There is something poetic about a 39-year-old man winning new artist of the year. I don’t know where you’re at in your life, or what you’re going through, but I want to tell you to keep going, baby,” Jelly Roll said during his acceptance speech. “I want to tell you success is on the other side of it. I want to tell you it’s going to be OK. I want to tell you that the windshield is bigger than the rearview mirror for a reason.
“What’s in front of you is so much more important than what’s behind you.”
The life and legacy of the late Jimmy Buffett were also celebrated during the awards ceremony, with performances by Kenny Chesney and Mac McAnally, Alan Jackson and the Zac Brown Band.
Here are the winners and nominees. Winners are marked in bold.
Entertainer of the year
Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Single of the year
“Fast Car” – Luke Combs
“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson
“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
Album of the Year
Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde
Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs
One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
Song of the Year
“Fast Car”– Tracy Chapman
“Heart Like A Truck” – Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne
“Tennessee Orange” – David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams
“wait in the truck” – Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt
Female vocalist of the year
Lainey Wilson
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Male vocalist of the year
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
Vocal group of the year
Old Dominion
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Zac Brown Band
Vocal duo of the year
Brothers Osborne
Brooks & Dunn
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
Musical event of the year
wait in the truck” – HARDY (featuring Lainey Wilson)
“Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
“Thank God” – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)
“We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)
Musician of the year
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Rob McNelley
Derek Wells
Charlie Worsham
Music video of the year
“wait in the truck” – HARDY (featuring Lainey Wilson) Director: Justin Clough
“Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde, Director: Reid Long
“Memory Lane” – Old Dominion, Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher
“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll, Director: Patrick Tohill
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis, Director: Running Bear
New artist of the year
Jelly Roll
Zach Bryan
Parker McCollum
Megan Moroney
Hailey Whitters
