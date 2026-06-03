Clint Eastwood retired from Hollywood, son says

FILE PHOTO: Director-producer Clint Eastwood attends the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 03, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

Iconic actor and director Clint Eastwood has retired, at least according to his son.

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Eastwood’s son, Kyle Eastwood, said his father has stepped away from the camera.

In a video recorded in November, but just being shared online now, Kyle Eastwood said, “I have many fond memories of working with him. Now he’s retired, he’s 95 years old. But I was very lucky to be able to work with him on quite a few films. It was a great experience for me,” The Independent reported.

The father and son had worked together on several projects, as Kyle Eastwood is a musician and composer who scored some of his dad’s movies.

Born in 1930, Clint Eastwood served in the Army before he became an actor, People magazine reported.

The elder Eastwood had bit parts, several uncredited, before he was cast as Rowdy Yates in “Rawhide” in 1959, which is considered his big break that led him on a seven-decade journey through spaghetti westerns, such as “A Fistful of Dollars” and “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.”

He also portrayed the iconic unorthodox, police officer “Dirty” Harry Callahan in several films.

But westerns and cop films weren’t his only genre; he was in romance films like “The Bridges of Madison County,” action flicks like “Space Cowboys,” and starred with an orangutan in the film “Every Which Way But Loose.”

He also found success behind the camera as an Oscar-winning director for films such as “Million Dollar Baby" and " Unforgiven."

Clint Eastwood’s final on-screen role was in 2021 in “Cry Macho,” which he also directed. The final film that he directed was “Juror #2.”

He is listed as a producer on “The Gauntlet,” but the status of the film is unknown, according to IMDB. Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson were linked to the film, according to the movie database website. Consequence said, “news on that front has been minimal.”

Clint Eastwood, 96, has been married twice and has eight children with six women, People magazine reported. Several of his children have followed him into the entertainment industry.

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