Civil rights advocate, Dallas Cowboys’ tight end, Pettis Norman, dies

FILE PHOTO: CEO Pettis B. Norman of Dallas, Texas-based PNI, was a star tight end for the Dallas Cowboys in the 1960's. He died July 7 at the age of 86. (Photo by Rodger Mallison/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

A Dallas Cowboys tight end and a member of the civil rights movement has died.

Pettis Norman died on July 7 at the age of 86 years old, according to his obituary.

The team announced Norman died this week, saying he was one of the most influential players in its history, The Associated Press reported.

“We mourn the passing of former tight end and civil rights advocate Pettis Norman,” the Cowboys said on X. “Known for his selfless leadership, commitment to community, and dedication to creating equal opportunity, we were incredibly proud and grateful to share his remarkable story recently.”

We mourn the passing of former tight end and civil rights advocate Pettis Norman. Known for his selfless leadership, commitment to community, and dedication to creating equal opportunity, we were incredibly proud and grateful to share his remarkable story recently. For more on… pic.twitter.com/brks4HoLq5 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 8, 2025

Norman pushed for equality when he asked then-coach Tom Landry to stop assigning hotel rooms based on race. Soon after Norman’s request, the team assigned rooms by name, the AP said.

“I tried to do whatever I could do (to) help change the kinds of things that society had operated under for such a long time,” Norman once said.

His family was from Georgia and they moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, where he eventually attended HBCU Johnson C. Smith University, the AP reported.

He was with the Cowboys from 1962 to 1970, according to ESPN.

Norman was traded to the San Diego Chargers after the team lost to the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl 5.

Hall of Famer Calvin Hill said that Black players on the Cowboys were upset that Norman was traded, saying it was because of his political activism after the tight end was part of a protest in Dallas before he was traded, the AP reported.

Over his NFL career, he had 183 catches for 2,492 yards and 15 touchdowns over 162 games, according to Pro Football Reference.

Norman also served in the Texas Army National Guard during his first seven seasons in the NFL, ESPN reported.

He eventually became one of the first Black banking executives in Dallas. He also founded Dallas Together Forum in an effort to increase the hiring of minorities and having more contracts granted to companies owned by minorities and women, ESPN reported

Norman died in his sleep “peacefully surrounded by family,” the AP reported.

