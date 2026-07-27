Carly Simon diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease

FILE PHOTO: Carly Simon performs onstage during the "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" Premiere Concert during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Radio City Music Hall on April 19, 2017, in New York City. Simon announced that she has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Singer Carly Simon has confirmed that she’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

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The 81-year-old entertainer shared a statement with ABC News, which read, “So many people have written to me, kindly wondering about my relative silence, asking how I am and what I have been doing. The truth is, I’ve been learning how to live with Parkinson’s disease.”

“It has taken me some time to understand the diagnosis, to adjust to it, and to decide how much I wanted to say about it publicly,” the statement continued. “Parkinson’s is different for everyone, and it can be unpredictable. Some days I’m so tired I can’t get the day moving at all. On others, it gives me a little more room to move, think, work, and feel like myself.”

She said it started with arthritis in both knees and one hip, and after three joint replacement surgeries, she thought that her trouble walking was from the procedures and was part of recovery, ABC News reported.

“But my mobility continued to worsen. I had trouble standing up from low chairs and deep couches without someone offering me an arm,” Simon explained.

Eventually she went to the Mayo Clinic, which told her she had the degenerative neurological condition.

The “You’re So Vain” singer is taking medication to combat stiffness and other symptoms.

At the same time as her Parkinson’s diagnosis, she said she was also treated for basal cell carcinoma on her face.

She said the surgery to remove the cancer affected her appearance, and that she was “more self-conscious about being seen in public, The New York Times reported.

During that time, however, while not in the public eye, she was working on new music.

“It gave me somewhere to go without having to leave the room. It reminded me that illness can change your life without becoming the whole of your life,” she said, according to the Times.

Her new song “Howl” has already been released and will appear on the album “Comes In Waves.

“The song begins in anger, but it moves toward forgiveness,” she wrote on Instagram. Simon said “That emotional shift is at the heart of the album.”

What is Parkinson’s disease?

The National Institutes of Health said Parkinson’s disease "is a disorder of the nervous system that affects movement and gets worse over time."

It happens when nerve cells in parts of the brain weaken, become damaged and die.

The disease causes problems with movement and balance, tremors and stiffness. As it progresses, a person may have problems walking, talking, or completing everyday tasks, the NIH said.

About 1.1 million people have Parkinson’s, with that number expected to climb to 1.2 million by 2030. It is the second-most common neurological disease after Alzheimer’s, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

0 of 22 Through the years Singer-songwriter Carly Simon photographed in June 1971. (Photo by Jack Mitchell/Getty Images) (Jack Mitchell/Getty Images) Through the years CIRCA 1975: Singer/songwriter Carly Simon poses for a portrait in circa 1975. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Through the years CIRCA 1977: Singer/songwriter Carly Simon poses for a portrait in circa 1977. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Through the years UNITED STATES - 1978: Photo of Carly SIMON; Record Company photo-shoot (Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns) (Richard E. Aaron/Redferns) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - CIRCA 1979: James Taylor and Carly Simon circa 1979 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty Images) (Images Press/Getty Images) Through the years American Folk and Pop musician Carly Simon shares a laugh with her children Sally and Ben, New York, New York, September 20, 1983. (Photo by Brownie Harris/Corbis via Getty Images) (Brownie Harris/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - CIRCA 1988: Carly Simon attends the 60th Academy Awards circa 1988 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Miguel Rajmil/IMAGES/Getty Images) (Images Press/Getty Images) Through the years 393146 18: Singer/songwriter Carly Simon and her husband attend a rainy openning night of "The Seagull" August 12, 2001 at the Delacorte Theatre in New York City''s Central Park. (Photo by George De Sota/Getty Images) (George De Sota/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 5: Singer/songwriter Carly Simon poses for a photo with Tigger and Winnie the Pooh before the premiere of "Pooh's Heffalump Adventure" at Loew's theater February 5, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images) (Fernando Leon/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Singer Carly Simon poses on the deck of the ship Queen Mary 2 before setting sail on a historic Transatlantic crossing that is being filmed for an upcoming DVD and PBS Television special September 2, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images) (Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 8: Singer Carly Simon poses at The Museum Of Television & Radio's Annual Gala at the Waldorf Hotel on February 8, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Donna Ward/Getty Images) (Donna Ward/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 11: Ben Taylor (R) and Carly Simon (L) perform live in concert at The Hotel Cafe on May 11, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images) (Noel Vasquez/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK - APRIL 29: Musician Carly Simon attends the "You're So Vain" after party during the 2010 Tribeca Film Festival at 1 Oak on April 29, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Joe Corrigan/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival) (Joe Corrigan) Through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 30: Actress Jane Fonda (L) and singer Carly Simon arrive at the Oceana Partners Award Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on October 30, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 30: Singers Natasha Bedingfield (L) and Carly Simon arrive at the Oceana Partners Award Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on October 30, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 14: Recording artist Carly Simon performs onstage during the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 14, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 14: Singer-songwriter Carly Simon attends the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 14, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS) (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 19: Carly Simon performs onstage during the "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" Premiere Concert during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Radio City Music Hall on April 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Fe) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 03: Carly Simon, Nena von Schlebrugge, Tibet House Co-Founder and President Robert Thurman and Techung pose backstage at the 31st Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert and Gala at Carnegie Hall on March 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tibet House) (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tibet House)

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